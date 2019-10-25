Late at Tate Britain presents the Interactive Architecture Lab

http://www.ruairiglynn.co.uk

The Bartlett’s Interactive Architecture Lab has teamed up with Late at Tate Britain for a one night public show of performances, interactive installations, and participatory workshops to celebrate the Bauhaus centenary and its continuing influence. As Bauhaus master Paul Klee wrote in 1920, “Movement is the foundation of all becoming”, and movement is at the heart of the Interactive Architecture Lab’s Masters in Design for Performance & Interaction (MArch). Ten projects by staff, students and partners will be on show including kinetic sculpture, projection mapping, DJ sets, animation, sound installation, robotic puppetry and dance. One such project is New Movement Collective’s Project XO (pictured above), a collaboration with FENYCE Workspace and participatory dance production that uses audience wearable technology to explore themes of power, agency and empathy.

DATES + LOCATION

01 November, 18:00-21:30

Tate Britain, Millbank, SW1P 4RG

Interactive Architecture Lab Director Ruairi Glynn explains, “When the Bauhaus was founded, society was questioning the role of humanity in an age of mechanical automation.

The tension between human performance and machine performance inspired the design of kinetic sculptures, android costumes and geometric choreography. At the scale of architecture, entire theatre plays were imagined, composed entirely of autonomous machines, far beyond the technology of the time. Today with rapid advances in robotics and AI, such possibilities are within our grasp, and the tension between human and machine agency continues to provoke us on our Masters in Design for Performance & Interaction where we take advantage of the latest technologies to explore and advance their aesthetic possibilities.”

The Bartlett’s Masters in Design for Performance and Interaction, also shares The Bauhaus inter-disciplinary spirit of collaboration, attracting students from a range of backgrounds including theatre, computing, film making, fine art, sound design, engineering, dance and architecture. Teaching is led by architects and supported by tutors coming from a range of backgrounds including neuroscience, acoustics, mechatronics, choreography, computer science, interaction, stage and lighting design. This has necessitated building innovative facilities at UCL Here East where the programme is based and developing a close relationship with the art and technology community based in London. Course tutor Alexander Whitley is part of New Movement Collective and one of the co-creators of Project XO, which will officially premiere in April 2020. It will be a 3-way interaction between participant, performer and technology, providing an immersive embodied experience.

Work on show from the Interactive Architecture Lab Staff and Students

Glare in the Shadows by Lumina

Clore Gardens: 18.00 – 21.30

Lumina is a light installation which responds to bodies dancing under it. Three beams of light circle the space reacting to human motion.

In Rhythmic Fragments

Manton Foyer: 18.00 – 21.30

In Rhythmic Fragments is a moving sculpture inspired by rhythmic flows observed in natural environment. The piece plays with reflections of light to create a contemplative space.

CuGo

Top of Manton Stairs: 18.00 – 21.30

CuGo is a collaborative board game, where human and robot work together. This project asks people to indirectly interact with the robots rather than direct them. This gives the robot more control to move freely.

Venus Smiles

John Hoyland Display: 18.00 – 21.30

Venus Smiles is a sound sculpture for a communal performance. Copper pipes and strings are musically tuned to match the space. Touch the sculpture and see what noises you can make.

Simple Kinematic Motion

Henry Moore Room: 18.00 – 21.30

Simple Kinematic Motion is an on-going series of work investigating kinematic motion and how it can be illustrated and animated.

Definition: Kinematics is a branch of classical mechanics that describes the motion of points, bodies, and systems of bodies without considering the forces that cause them to move.

Provoking Language

Turner Collection: 18.00–21.00

Pick up a Provoking Language card to discover new ways of exploring the collection. Join the Information Team at the Provoking Language corner to exchange what you discovered with others.

Bauhaus Animated

Modern Print Room: 19.00 – 20.30

Tate Collective Producer, Christine Lai’s curated selection of Tate’s Bauhaus prints and drawings will be displayed alongside animation responses from first year students of the Bartlett Masters in Design for Performance & Interaction

WORKSHOP

Sounds, and Sweet Airs

Taylor Digital Studio: 18.00 – 21.00

Natural soundscape provides a range of acoustic cues about the state of the environment and its inhabitants. This sensory project creates a synthetic environment that plays with the uncertainty in the way we hear the world around us.

PERFORMANCE

Project XO

Clore Studio: 18.00 – 21.00

Project XO is a dance production that uses wearable robotics technology to explore themes of power, agency and empathy. The performance installation is a 3- way interaction between a participant, performer and the technology providing an immersive, embodied experience.

Headline Photo from Project XO by New Movement Collective,

photo credit: Laurent Liotardo, dancer: Jonathan Goddard

Bauhaus Encoded

1840’s Gallery: 18.00 – 21.30

A selection of code experiments generating motion studies shared by first year students of the Bartlett Masters in Design for Performance & Interaction. These geometric investigations represent the students first explorations of code as a creative tool.