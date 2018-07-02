Locus is a kinetic scenographic and choreographic object that blends the boundaries between the performer, audience and space. The aim of this project is to examine how could the space be transform through the movement of the body and how a dynamic scenography could encourage the audience’s bodily participation.

We are developing a real time system using Unity3D to collect the data from the performer and the audience. The input information is analyzed and simulated through the platform algorithm and bridges the communication between the digital model and physical object.

The performative object forms behaviours in the context of a contemporary dance field in order to develop a dialogue with the dancer in stage performance. To analyze the choreography, a kinect sensor detects three body joints (Head – Hand – Foot). Platform runs the code of simulation comparing the joints’ position in the space and examines the scenario about the object’s form which will applied. The interactive system runs a loop approaching the body as start and end points. A continuous body detection produces physical objects transformation and dancer’s performance adaptation.

Performance is designed to be located in a type of Black box theater. A “void” space, as a flexible theatre without embellished spatial division of auditorium and stage, serves the closer relationship between the participators. Grid Eye sensor recognises audience position and behavior. The systems examines Grid-Eye sensor’s values and gives a role to the spectators involving them to the physical object’s reshaping.

Through a series of experiment we designed the initial performance. Translating the bodies of the performer and the audience to agents, we approach a continual transformative environment in stage performances.

“…space is composed of intersections of mobile elements…actuated by the ensemble of movements deployed within it” and only “exists when one takes into consideration vectors of direction, velocities and line variables”. – Rubidge, S., On Choreographic Space. In Conference Proceedings. (pp.4).

_______________

Researchers: Anthos Venizelos – Amanda Simo

Cluster: RC 202

Supervisors: Fiona Zisch, Alexander Whitley, George Adamopoulos, Phoenix Perry

Dancer: Tia Hockey