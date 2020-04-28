SGene – Work in Progress Report

https://yuntongsong19.wixsite.com/trishasong

SGene means scene generation, which is an exploration game. At SGene, you can tell your troubles, secrets and private comments about hot topics, or you can package your interests and aspirations then post them on our planet.

SGene focuses on generating scenes from messages, and encourage players to experience content and sentiment of messages through explore in scenes.

Our online platform will use players’ secret messages to automatically generate different kinds of scenes which players can travel and explore inside, also discover some secret messages posted by other players.

Firstly, Players need type in messages. Then players’ messages will be analysed to reveal underlying sentiments. A trinket is created to store players’ secret safely. Players will receive other players’ secret messages as reward. And messages will generate different kinds of scenes in our planet, according to sentiment analysis model, where players can travel and explore to unlock some surprise.

Iteration I – Secret Rate

Iteration I – Secret Rate is a physical secret device, people post secrets on our SecretRate website and website use sentiment analysis model to analyse secret message and transfer text to pattern, finally our secret device make magnets move and form secret pattern at real-time. In a word, we pay more attention on secret messages visulization via sentiment analysis in this iteration.

Iteration II – Secret Exchange

Iteration II – Secret Exchange is using sentiment analysis model to analyse secret messages and generate ancient keys and these ancient keys can be 3d-printed. Players need collect keys and scan actual keys to unlock other players’ secrets.

What’s next

In future, we will continue to develop SGene. we prefer to use projection mapping some intersting items on physical stuffs. In this case, players not only can explore our planet virtually, but also we will provide a physical space for players to live experience and interact with scenes in person.