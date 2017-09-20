New IALab Tutor: Choreographer Alexander Whitley

http://www.ruairiglynn.co.uk

We’re announcing a number of new tutors joining our Masters in Design for Performance and Interaction this week. First up, Choreographer Alexander Whitley is not only an internationally recognised performance artist, but also a passionately anti-disciplinary practitioner. He often collaborates with digital artists, film makers, and designers, pushing the boundaries of dance and performing arts, frequently utilising the latest technologies. He will begin the year be running a movement workshop, and then be tutoring regularly as part of our core teaching crew. We’re very excited to see how his expertise will shape the work of students arriving from a wide variety of backgrounds.

Alexander Whitley has created work for several of the UK’s leading companies including the Royal Ballet, Rambert, Balletboyz and Birmingham Royal Ballet. He is a New Wave Associate artist at Sadler’s Wells theatre, an associate artist at DanceEast and his company, Alexander Whitley Dance Company, is an associate of Rambert.Alexander trained at the Royal Ballet School and began his career at Birmingham Royal Ballet before moving into contemporary dance, where he enjoyed a wide range of experiences working with companies including Rambert, Michael Clark Company, Sydney Dance Company and Wayne McGregor Random Dance. During this time he was twice nominated for Outstanding Performance in the Critics’ Circle National Dance Awards.

Alexander started choreographing early on in his dance career, regularly making work for the companies he danced with. In 2008 his piece Solo? was taken into Rambert’s repertoire and toured the UK. He began presenting work independently at the Royal Opera House through its Summer Collection and Exposure:Dance programmes and between 2012 and 2014 he took up a position as an Affiliate Choreographer of the Royal Ballet Studio Programme. For his choreographic work he was shortlisted for the 2012 Arts Foundation fellowship and was nominated as a Breakthrough Artist in the 2014 Sky Arts Southbank Awards.

That same year he launched Alexander Whitley Dance Company, which with its first two productions, The Measures Taken and The Grit in the Oyster, enjoyed sell out performances at the Royal Opera House and Sadler’s Wells as well as being nominated for a Critics’ Circle Award. He is also a member of New Movement Collective, a group of acclaimed dancers and choreographers who seek to redefine the landscape of contemporary dance through creating site-specific and multi-disciplinary performance work.

http://www.alexanderwhitley.com/