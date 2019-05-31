http://www.ruairiglynn.co.uk

The Interactive Architecture Lab is organising the first Bartlett Creative Coding Summer School 9-20 September 2019. The course introduces participants to computer programming as a creative discipline for expression. Whether you are an artist, designer, or architect, creative coding can offer up completely new ways of thinking and making.

A ten-day coding course for students, artists and professionals aged 18 or over.

This course has been specially tailored to teach coding in the context of the visual arts and design. Participants learn to use programming to create visuals and experiences from scratch, gain a better understanding of how programming can inform design, and learn how to integrate programming into your own creative practice.

Details

Participants receive an introduction to coding concepts, including data-types, variables, functions, object-oriented programming and simple interface interactions. They also learn to implement simple math, geometry and motion principles into code. By the end of the course participants will be comfortable with writing code within the processing environment for creative design explorations.

Current and incoming Bartlett students: £750

Other institution / Concession: £1000

General admission: £1750

Topics

Programming fundamentals

Drawing visuals with code

Pattern creation and Generative art

Image manipulation

Motion graphics

User Interaction

Data visualisation

Location

UCL at Here East

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

London

E15 2GS

Is it for me?

This course is suitable for students, artists, designers and other professionals in the creative industry who want to bring their practice to a new level. No prior programming experience is needed.

Course materials

Participants will need to bring the following materials with them to the course:

A desktop or laptop computer

Processing software, available to download online. Processing is a programming environment and language which has been used in the creative industry for over 20 years. Being open source, it is free to use and has been adopted as a tool of choice by creative people around the world

How to apply

Applicants will need to submit an application form and email it to bartlett.shortcourses@ucl.ac.uk