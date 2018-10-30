Cybernetic systems for self-awareness @heyhexx: Interactive social media puppetry theatre for grasping emotions

Socio-cybernetician Walter Buckley applies cybernetics to consciousness, stating that a brain itself does not start by having consciousness, but that consciousness is generated through feedback from the entire bodily system (hormonal, emotive, endocrine, motor, and nervous systems), in response to interacting with its environment. This is through the ongoing process of ‘(1) environmental inputs to the sensory apparatus; (2) the sensory, perceptual, and cognitive processing of this input; leading often to (3) motor processes back out onto the environment (or to further internal mental processing), all occurring with many levels of recursion and feedback in a continuous dynamical, self-referential, control system cycle.’ (Geyer and Zouwen, 2001, p.42) Although Buckley focuses on the bodily sensory feedback which contributes to mental consciousness, he emphasizes that the organism-social environment dynamic loop needs to be considered for a complete theory on consciousness. The interactions between an organism and its sociocultural linguistic community is fundamental to the formulation of a higher cognition and a sense of self. (Geyer and Zouwen, 2001, p.53) What is interesting about what Buckley observes is the application of cybernetics in the self biologically, and in the self as part of a dynamic socio feedback loop. Further, it would be even more interesting if second-order cybernetics was applied to what Buckley states, thus a person becoming aware of how they themselves are being affected by the socio environmental inputs received, the sensory processing of it, and the output that the person processes back out to the environment. By becoming self-aware of one’s own cause and effect from the environment, and cause and effect back to the environment, the way of relating to the environment would surely evolve over time.

2.2 Social Media

In designing a cybernetic interaction system for today’s society, the common methods of interaction should be considered. With the establishment of Web 2.0 [2] at the turn of the millennium, the way in which we interact in society has shifted dramatically. From a social culture in which personal information and communication was shared in person only between selected individuals before Web 2.0, to a culture in which much of this sharing of personal information and communication is done on a public domain on the internet, the effects of the shared information reach further and larger than before. (Dijck, 2013, p.7) The environment in which we interact daily with society is no longer only in our immediate surroundings, but has expanded widely to the social network that exists on the internet. Even when alone in a room, the internet can keep us connected to others. The number of people that information is shared with increases with the widening of a social network, and the amount of information that internet users absorb daily is significantly greater than before Web 2.0. This means that people using social media are being affected by others much more frequently than in the past. The choice of social media platforms also affects what type of influence a person outputs and receives. The current three most widely used platforms are Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and each serve a different purpose. On Facebook, since there needs to be mutual consent to become friends with someone and see what they post, the purpose of the platform is to connect with those that you know. This is where people generally get the most influence from their personal network of acquaintances. Twitter is a microblogging platform, in which people can create short posts up to 140 characters, and follow people’s accounts without the account holder’s consent. Often people that have never met follow each other. Although Twitter users do post personal opinions and thoughts on Twitter, due to the nature of the platform being very public, it is often used for self-promotion or cross-promotion. Instagram serves a similar purpose to Twitter, with the main difference being that the sharing is done through posting photos.

[2] ‘Web 2.0 is the current state of online technology as it compares to the early days of the Web, characterized by greater user interactivity and collaboration, more pervasive network connectivity and enhanced communication channels.’ (https://whatis.techtarget.com/definition/Web-20-or-Web-2)