On behalf of the staff and students of the Bartlett’s new masters programme M.Arch Design for Performance & Interaction we would like to invite you to join us for our first Graduate Project Faire on the 14th December at UCL Here East Campus in Hackney Wick. For the first time we will be sharing the work of our 37 students whose projects range from interactive installations, and immersive virtual environments, to wearable technologies, audio and visual experimentation, and even a few performing robots too.

We welcome our colleagues, collaborators, industry experts, friends, family and curious public to come and see the graduating work of our first cohort.

Design for Performance & Interaction, Graduate Project Faire 2018,

Date: 14th December 2018

Time: 2-7pm followed by an evening of celebratory drinks, DJs and dancing.

Location: UCL, Here East, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London E20 3BS

