No-exit: An age of nihilism

After the tech decreasing the difference between the real and virtual social communities, can we find any exit to escape from these addictive network?

Work in process project: Your Reality is Not My Reality

It’s hard to define the reality and virtual when our communication happened online so frequency. With AR and XR, the community can be included and it adds to the way we communicate. It’s could present the impact of virtual communities, social media and news or comments, in a more physical way, leading to deeper emotional connection which there is little hope of escape.

Scenario test: Uber driver fancy himself as a famous singer on a karaoke app

based on a true story, state one: reality

Sourrain, karaoke man, 2020

state two: distort reality

Sourrain, karaoke man, 2020

state three: virtual

Sourrain, karaoke man, 2020

state four: distort virtual

It represents the information-overloaded in our daily life.

Sourrain, karaoke man, 2020

final state: stuck in the network

Sourrain, karaoke man, 2020