No-exit: An age of nihilism
- Sourrain
- On May 8, 2020
- https://sourrainnn.wixsite.com/sourrain
After the tech decreasing the difference between the real and virtual social communities, can we find any exit to escape from these addictive network?
Work in process project: Your Reality is Not My Reality
It’s hard to define the reality and virtual when our communication happened online so frequency. With AR and XR, the community can be included and it adds to the way we communicate. It’s could present the impact of virtual communities, social media and news or comments, in a more physical way, leading to deeper emotional connection which there is little hope of escape.
Scenario test: Uber driver fancy himself as a famous singer on a karaoke app
based on a true story, state one: reality
state two: distort reality
state three: virtual
state four: distort virtual
It represents the information-overloaded in our daily life.
final state: stuck in the network
TagsC4D identity socialmedia
Featured Lab Project
Featured Lab Project
Edge of Chaos
Between order and chaos, a mathematical space originally studied to understand the behaviour of avalanches and crystallisation of liquids, scientists are uncovering the rules for the existence of life...