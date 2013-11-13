Study Design for Performance & Interaction at UCL

At the Bartlett School of Architecture, University College London – the UK’s leading and largest Faculty of the Built Environment – we are starting a new 15-month Masters programme Design for Performance & Interaction offering students an opportunity to learning about Design in 4 Dimensions. Students will design the performance and interaction of objects, environments and people using the latest fabrication, sensing, computation, networked and responsive technologies. Emphasis is placed on prototyping, from interactive objects and installations to staged events, and performance architecture.

Who should apply?

Graduates with enthusiasm for hands-on design and fabrication from a diversity of backgrounds in art, architecture, performance, scenography, light and sound, digital media, electronics, and engineering. A strong portfolio that demonstrates a high level of creative ability and/or evidence of substantial professional experience is required. More information can be found here

Teaching Staff

Ruairi Glynn | Interactive Architecture Lab

Practicing installation artist and Director of MArch Design for Performance & Interaction – Ruairi Glynn has exhibited internationally with recent shows at the Centre Pompidou Paris, the National Art Museum of China Beijing, and the Tate Modern, London. He has worked with leading cultural and research institutions including the Royal Academy of Arts, the Medical Research Council and BBC and built public installations for commercial clients including Twitter, Nike, Arup, Buro Happold, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He often works collaboratively with artists, architects, and choreographers including Shobana Jeyasingh Dance Company, onedotzero, Tellart, Haptic and Alma-nac Architects.

Prof Stephen Gage

The Bartlett’s Professor of Innovative Technology, Stephen Gage is an internationally recognised leader in education of interactive and performance architecture. He has taught at The Bartlett since 1993, holding posts as Director of Technology & Director of Architectural Design as well as leading various funded research projects, and supervising Masters & PhD students. His graduates are now some of the industry leaders in interactive and performance architecture including Jason Bruges, Dominic Harris & Usman Haque to name just a few.

Yuri Suzuki | YS Lab

Sound artist and electronic musician, Yuri Suzuki produces work that explores the realms of sound through exquisitely designed pieces. Suzuki was born in Tokyo in 1980. Between 1999 and 2005 he worked for Japanese art unit Maywa Denki, where he developed a strong interest in music and technology. In 2005 he moved to London where he has developed his own hugely successful artist practice. He has also taught at the Design Interaction and Information Experience Design programmes at the Royal College of Art.

Ersinhan Ersin | Marshmallow Laser Feast | xpld

Visual artist, and director at the legendary Marshmallow Laser Feast, Ersinhan Ersin’s work explores interaction between virtual spaces, light and the body. He often collaborates with performers including the New Movement Collective, and Imogen Heap. His work has been exhibited around the world including Lisbon Triennial, Istanbul Design Biennale, and Sundance Film Festival.

Jessica In | Interactive Architecture Lab

Formerly Architectural Designer at Heatherwick Studio, Jessica responsible for the production of Google Campus in Mountain View and the Hudson Yards Vessel sculpture projects in New York. She has taught at the Bartlett on undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Matt Jakob | Nexus Interactive Arts

Working between experience design and advertising, Matt Jakob’s portfolio of works include clients such as Apple, IBM, London Science Museum, Burberry, Paramount Pictures and Google. At Nexus Interactive Arts since 2014 and previously at Imagination, he been directing many technologically advanced projects with teams of designers, technologists and coders.

Fiona Zisch | Interactive Architecture Lab

Fiona’s research examines the cognition, experience, and reciprocity of architectural space and human users. She works between UCL’s Department of Neuroscience and the Bartlett School of Architecture.

Note: the tutors listed are subject to change and do not include the many other Bartlett staff, critics, and consultants that students will also encounter.

A selection of graduates work published in press

William Camilleri & Danilo Sampaio Designboom, Inhabitat, Vice

Ava Aghakouchak & Maria Paneta FastCoDesign, Domus, Le Monde, Verge

Ollie Palmer: BBC, New Scientist, Dazed

Chryssa Varna: Creator Project, Suckerpunch

Ling Tan: Dezeen, Protein

Felix Faire: Creative Applications, Gizmodo

Lin Zhang and Ran Xie: CNET, PSFK

Bijing Zhang & Francois Mangion:We Make Money Not Art, FastCompany

William Bondin: BBC, Architizer, Mashable, Wired