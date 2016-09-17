Event: Video games and architecture

http://www.ruairiglynn.co.uk

24 October 2016 at the Museum of London – Director of the Interactive Architecture Lab, Ruairi Glynn, will be joined by Dr Diane Carr (UCL), Nic Clear (Greenwich University), Usman Haque (Umbrellium) and Ed Mascarenhas to discuss Video games and architecture: cities in virtual worlds.

London is an ever-changing city. The city’s skyline is constantly moving and societies are shifting, reflecting its adaptability to social change. Three-dimensional game cities are neither static environments nor stationary views. They are experienced through movement, action, play and immersion. In this talk, the panel of experts will explore how video games can be used to investigate and enhance our concept of city and space.

