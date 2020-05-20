Second Prototype Animation & Portfolio

This is the first blog post after Term 2 online project fair and I would like to present the second prototype animation made by Cinema 4D and the relevant portfolio. If you have no information about project hive, Please take a look at my former post at the website.

The animation represents the unbuilt prototype:

The portfolio contains information about the concept of the project and the design process. In addition, Technical drawings and support structure are explained. Here are some of pages:

Servo Holder

Pentagonal Geometries

Future of Hive

The full portfolio can be found on my issuu account: https://issuu.com/mohammad_farzadnia/docs/hive-wip-11052020