The environment is one of the biggest issues in this modern world and it might seem to be a global-scaled issue, however, it is definitely affecting our health and lifestyle to a great extent. so for this week, I would like to explore in what ways that individuals can be aware of the effect of the environment at an individual level and together with my interests in wearable technology, I would like to see how wearable facilitates and expresses the environmental data.

aims for this week

*build a wearable device that measures air quality, dust, and UV index *interpret the data from sensors to kinetic wearable art

Human.meter is a wearable device that measures air quality, dust and UV index and interprets its data to kinetic wearable art. The aim of human.meter is not to provide a precise data, however, to allow an individual to perceive an information at individual aspect and to raise their environmental awareness and hopefully, to shape their daily activities.

Air quality sensor (MQ135) is used to detect a wide range of gases, including NH3, NOx, alcohol, benzene, sulfur, smoke, CO2 and other harmful gasses. the value of the sensor is not that precise but it still gives us some ideas.

The idea of the wearable kinetic art is from hermit crab as they cover their body from the environment, therefore, I use this to be a metaphor to imply and provoke wearer and audience to get the message that we should cover ourselves from a bad environment. To do so, the mask and the hood will be moving according to the air quality, dust and UV index.

a diagram that shows how the mask and the hood moving according to air quality, dust and UV index.

Two servos are attached to the mask and the hood to make it rotate according to the value from sensors.

From this prototype, I see a potential of using human with wearable as a movable installation where the real-time data is shown. It could be more than just serve the individual aspect, but there is potential to take this to the social and city aspect, for example, we could do a campaign where each participant will be in different places through London and get different data according to their locations. In this way, it can raise or provoke conversations about the environment and hopefully the solution of the environmental issue will be discussed.