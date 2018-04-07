I-Zone：Immersive interactive experience of musical enjoyment

Proposal: To build an immersive interactive experience of musical enjoyment, by mapping the virtual environment which reacts music and actual space.

Concept Development:

When people enjoy the music privately, they still need an immersive feeling vocally and also visually just like going to public music event. And actually, every piece of music contains a virtual musical world inside.

However, what music player can provide so far, is just a flat interface.

The only spatial element is the time line of a music, where there would be a journey, a story, etc. So, I imagine to unpack the timeline and invite people to come inside the musical environment.

Technical Process:

Build the site in software with exactly same size. Build the virtual environment upon. Use the screen as a window to look though and look at the virtual environment. Get the 2D image as the texture of the window.

If reverse the process upon in physical world, project and update the texture on the screen. It would be just like looking at the virtual environment.

Outcome: