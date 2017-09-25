New IALab Tutor: Paul Bavister

http://www.ruairiglynn.co.uk

Image: Soundforms – Flanagan Lawrence

We’re pleased to welcome Paul Bavister to the IALab teaching team. He has been project architect for several award winning public schemes including the Acoustic Shells in Littlehampton; Soundforms, the first-ever mobile acoustic shell with the capacity for a full orchestra; and the award winning Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama. He was also involved in the redevelopment of the foyers at Sadler’s Wells theatre, and a modular acoustic paneling system for the Royal College of Music.

Dora Stoutzker Hall – RWCMD – Flanagan Lawrence

Paul is currently leading the team for Riverside Studios, a project which will reinvigorate the iconic space to provide a state of the art facility and create a new ‘Digital Arts Centre’ comprising purpose built production studios, a cinema, theatre facilities, rehearsal space, a restaurant and café/bar. Paul is also involved with the design of The University of St Andrews New Music Centre in Scotland, as well as a new auditorium in Sunderland.

Acoustic Shells Littlehampton – Flanagan Lawrence

Having graduating as an architect from the Bartlett School of Architecture in 1999, Paul’s career began in restaurant and retail, with work evolving over the years since to specialise in the public sector, in particular acoustic and performance spaces. Paul is an active member of sound art group Audialsense, and has given lectures on the relationships between sound art and architecture at universities across London. Paul is both a design tutor and PHD candidate, at the Bartlett School of Architecture.

Richard Burton Theatre – RWCMD – Flanagan Lawrence

Paul joined Flanagan Lawrence in 2007 and made Associate Director in 2010. In 2016 he was promoted to Senior Associate Director R&D, where he is responsible for leading the practice’s research and design.

Paul Bavister – Photo by Philippe Brysse