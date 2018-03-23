The search of the magical and poetical fascination between performers and audiences

The last few weeks have been dedicated to the research of holographic projection techniques. Starting of with the use of a special holographic gauze called Holo-Gauze by Holotronica Ltd to projections onto haze and steam.

Being fascinated and very interested in the use of stage lighting and visuals, I feel that the next step forward is the use of holographic and virtual/augmented reality content. Lights can create an atmosphere but can they also tell a story? The hologram is based on light but it becomes almost a performer itself.

I am currently trying to take the “simple” projection to the next level by adding interaction. Making the hologram react to individuals or even become a copy of myself that I then can start to have a conversation with.

My first project called the “PhoneBox Waltz” and set up in one of the iconic red telephone boxes, got positive feedback by random people passing by and staring to react and interact. A fascinating magical illusion was created by something unusual happening in an unusual space. I will continue to research towards this idea of the magical fascination and illusion.

Next project ideas are the “Genie in a bottle”, the “Live-Sculpure” and the “Eye on you”.

The interactive element – the communication between the audience and the performance – will keep being an important research part.