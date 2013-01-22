On behalf of the staff and students of the Bartlett’s new masters programme M.Arch Design for Performance & Interaction I would like to invite you to join us for our Work in Progress Show on the 29th & 30th June. For the first time we will be sharing the work of our 37 students whose projects range from interactive installations, and immersive virtual environments, to wearable technologies, audio and visual experimentation, and even a few performing robots too.

We welcome our colleagues, collaborators, industry experts, friends, and family to come and see work at the half way stage. Your opinions and advice are important to us and could be pivotal in shaping the final direction of our students work.

Please be sure to sign up https://www.eventbrite.com/e/work-in-progress-show-2018-tickets-47041315842

Location: Bartlett UCL

Here East, Unit B, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, E20 3BS