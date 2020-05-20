A CA system of evolving rules ?

For the trigger input, we all agree that predominantly tangible interaction is touch.
“Tactile interaction was largely their first instinct, followed by numerous body movements, such as clapping, waiving or jumping. ”(Edge of chaos) The interaction should be understandable and reflexive. For example, a spherical balloon makes people want to poke it, pinch it, pat it, hold it up… Or the form of interaction is from common sense, like having a button pressed or a seat seated. In addition to this direct contact, the sound of people walking towards, the sounds of people muttering, can also be captured signals.
As for the CA system installation, basically, there are two kind of outcome. Simple or only single rule so that it’s a bit regular that the observers are quite easily to recognise the control rules. The other is that system setting with different rules for several agencies or the rules are created with probabilistic for uncertain output.
Thinking about the controllable position of each balloon, changing the length of hanging pipe by motor may be a solution, but it might affect the pneumatic process. What if deforming the entire frame in the process of deflating to make the whole frame adaptive ?
Submit a Comment