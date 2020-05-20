http://www.bernardovarela.com

Seeking is another experiment of Shifting, an ongoing research about transitional states of perception. On this short film we follow geometric elements seeking entrance to a parallel world where they might belong to. This is a speculative design project that aims to visualize how the concept of transitional states of perception could be explored in a VR environment. Audio: Friday@Unit15 – The Loose Association of Cinema and Sound Animation done in Cinema4D, Editing and Texture PremierePro.