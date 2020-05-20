Image Image Image Image Image Image Image Image Image Image

Work in Progress Reports
Seeking

Seeking is another experiment of Shifting, an ongoing research about transitional states of perception. On this short film we follow geometric elements seeking entrance to a parallel world where they might belong to. This is a speculative design project that aims to visualize how the concept of transitional states of perception could be explored in a VR environment. Audio: Friday@Unit15 – The Loose Association of Cinema and Sound Animation done in Cinema4D, Editing and Texture PremierePro.

