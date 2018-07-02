Move to listen? Listen to moves? – Work in Progress Show

Move! – Work in Progress Show

Move! (Dance for Sound) is an experimental digital instrument that sonifies movements.This system has been built to explore sonic perception of movements in a fixed space and potentially composing of music&space through choreography.

Digital Process

The input for this system is from a web camera only which is trying to stimulating human sight and the way of human observing a space. Activities in front of the camera are analysed in two ways: active level and brightness level. The former provides the most active pixels for the next process which is also indicated by the speakers at different positions around, while the later decides the pitch of the notes that are playing.

Features

1. No unnecessary sensor apart from the carmera is used in this system as;

2. All pixels (600) are in use for the sound generating though the images are pixelated in order to reduce the number of values. (same reason for Black&White sets)

Perspectives

To bring this system into live performance that provides live generated sound, with dancers, lighting and even stage transforming engaged.