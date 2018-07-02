Sense the Scents – work in progress show
Sense the scents is an interactive, collaborative olfactory installation that aims to explore how people collaboratively create a mixed smell and environment around them.
This project has been taken further from the ‘Marshmellow experiment’, a project that explores how smell may alter the flavour of a Marshmellow. It further explores how a collaborative smell can be created. However, Sense the scents will only be focused on the engaging interaction and participation an individual may aim to create a collaborative scent rather than the relationship between scents and flavour.
The installation is a light suspended structure with a floating table where the smell will be released. The centralised setting encourages an intimate shared space which enhances participation.
Illuminating of funnel glasses, air blowers, smell tubes is to invite people to interact with the installation and also, make people aware of their actions and other people actions
