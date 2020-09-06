Support Structure_Part 1

Every installation needs a support structure. In this post, we will take a look at step one of making hive support structure which is servo orienting on pedals.

Before modelling the support structure, there is a need of gathering data of servos locations so the script which will be written in the future, can make the support structure based on this data.

In the written script, servo support structure (servo holder) which was designed before (See Here), is defined as a block in order to decrease the size of the 3D model file and then oriented on each hexagon. In other word, there is one block of the model oriented on different planes. Figure below shows an example of oriented blocks behind pedals.

Oriented blocks

Although, There is a slight problem. Base of servo which holds servo and connects it to hexagon, is not equal in length with hexagon’s edges since they are different with the original designed hexagon :

Servo holder_Base surface

So this is the next step that needs to be done. Blocks are also named (clustered) so when this issue is solved, every base can be connected to its relevant hexagon.

Example of a tessellated surface with motors behind

Now the locations of servos are available, A script needs to be written to produce a support structure behind blocks for holding them in space which will result in holding hexagons in the space.