Online Open Day
The heart of the Interactive Architecture Lab is its Masters in Design for Performance & Interaction (MArch). Based at The Bartlett School of Architecture, it explores what happens when we design not in three dimensions but four. The radical, interdisciplinary Master’s degree teaches students to understand and design performances and interactive experiences for audiences in physical and virtual spaces.
Join us for our open day where we describe the course in detail, and our plans for the coming academic year.
Meet Programme Director Dr Ruairi Glynn and the staff coordinating teaching and research. You will also meet current students and recent alumni now working in London’s leading design studios.
We welcome those interested in applying as well as our current offer-holders joining us in September. There will ample time after presentations to ask questions to staff and students.
Find out more about Design for Performance & Interaction (MArch) at https://www.ucl.ac.uk/bartlett/architecture/programmes/postgraduate/march-design-for-performance-and-interaction
Schedule – 30 June 2020
10.30-10.50: General introduction: Dr Ruairi Glynn, Director of Design for Performance & Interaction
10.50-11.20: Course Modules: Fiona Zisch, Jessica In & Dr Ruairi Glynn
11.20-11.30: Alumni presentations: Anne-Héloïse Dautel (working at Bompas & Parr Studio)
11.30-11.40: Alumni presentation: Naomi Lee (Working at Arup)
11.40-12.30: Q&A with Programme Director, all tutors and alumni
Previous Story
Telepresenting Bodies in Cyberspace: The Visual Representation of Avatars
Next Story
This is the most recent story.
-
Hi there, I would like to join the event. Is it a zoom meeting ? how can I sign in or book a position?
Comments