Online Open Day

http://www.ruairiglynn.co.uk

The heart of the Interactive Architecture Lab is its Masters in Design for Performance & Interaction (MArch). Based at The Bartlett School of Architecture, it explores what happens when we design not in three dimensions but four. The radical, interdisciplinary Master’s degree teaches students to understand and design performances and interactive experiences for audiences in physical and virtual spaces.

Students interviewed at their graduate project fair

Join us for our open day where we describe the course in detail, and our plans for the coming academic year.

Meet Programme Director Dr Ruairi Glynn and the staff coordinating teaching and research. You will also meet current students and recent alumni now working in London’s leading design studios.

We welcome those interested in applying as well as our current offer-holders joining us in September. There will ample time after presentations to ask questions to staff and students.

Find out more about Design for Performance & Interaction (MArch) at https://www.ucl.ac.uk/bartlett/architecture/programmes/postgraduate/march-design-for-performance-and-interaction

Schedule – 30 June 2020

10.30-10.50: General introduction: Dr Ruairi Glynn, Director of Design for Performance & Interaction

10.50-11.20: Course Modules: Fiona Zisch, Jessica In & Dr Ruairi Glynn

11.20-11.30: Alumni presentations: Anne-Héloïse Dautel (working at Bompas & Parr Studio)

11.30-11.40: Alumni presentation: Naomi Lee (Working at Arup)

11.40-12.30: Q&A with Programme Director, all tutors and alumni