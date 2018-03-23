Gearing up for the Project Fair
Term 2 is coming to an end soon. Apparently, it ends with a “Project Faire” on 15th March, which is super exciting. But it also means that everything needs to be presented really well for the unsuspecting audience.
I am following a methodology of experience design which I learnt from working at Experiential Design Labs. Every experience should have 5 components to it-
- Attract – pull people towards the experience.
- Inspire – help them relate and encourage exploration.
- Engage – shift focus towards the main intent of the experience, and let people play/interact with it.
- Discuss / Deliver – Wrapping up the experience with 1-on-1 conversation or any other means.
- Retain / Share – Let people carry the experience back, be a part of the idea and share it with others.
In my imagination, my booth looks like a set of a room. The main actors are the 2 shelves of course. But the furniture around them is establishing a context for them to work with. Maybe there is a cleaner (and easier) way to present this.
With just 5 days left for the big day, planning is essential. Especially given that I have don’t even have a working prototype yet. So here are the aims for the week, in a chronological order-
- Fabricate a functional prototype of the shelf. Refine. (done)
- Plan the booth in detail, sketch it out.
- Fabricate another functional prototype. One of the prototypes will be without an enclosure to let viewers peek into the shelf.
- Work on an interactive presentation, to help people understand the learning abilities of the shelves.
- Integrate the software in the shelves, and test it out specifically for the Project Faire.
- A concise video to wrap it up.
Submit a Comment