Gearing up for the Project Fair

Term 2 is coming to an end soon. Apparently, it ends with a “Project Faire” on 15th March, which is super exciting. But it also means that everything needs to be presented really well for the unsuspecting audience.

I am following a methodology of experience design which I learnt from working at Experiential Design Labs. Every experience should have 5 components to it-

Attract – pull people towards the experience.

Inspire – help them relate and encourage exploration.

Engage – shift focus towards the main intent of the experience, and let people play/interact with it.

Discuss / Deliver – Wrapping up the experience with 1-on-1 conversation or any other means.

Retain / Share – Let people carry the experience back, be a part of the idea and share it with others.

In my imagination, my booth looks like a set of a room. The main actors are the 2 shelves of course. But the furniture around them is establishing a context for them to work with. Maybe there is a cleaner (and easier) way to present this.

With just 5 days left for the big day, planning is essential. Especially given that I have don’t even have a working prototype yet. So here are the aims for the week, in a chronological order-