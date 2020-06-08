Working in Lockdown

References:

[1] Campagna, F., 2019. Technic And Magic. London [i pozosta?e]: Bloomsbury Academic.

[2] Grayson Perry: Rites of Passage, 2018. [TV programme] All 4: Channel 4.

[3] Le Guin, U.K., 1997. Dancing at the edge of the world : thoughts on words, women, places / Ursula K. Le Guin., New York, N.Y.: Grove.

[4] Campagna, F. [lecture] 2020

List of Figures:

Figure 1: TALKING OBJECTS: Art Conservation Conversations. 2020. Hope For The Hopi Kachinas. [online] Available at: <https://fineartsconserv.wordpress.com/2013/12/05/hope-for-the-hopi-kachinas/> [Accessed 6 June 2020].

Figure 2 : Wells, M., 2011. St Peter Stone Carving. [image] Available at: <https://www.flickr.com/photos/coastermadmatt/5923875958/in/set-72157627039005529> [Accessed 6 June 2020].

Figure 3: Perry, G., 2020. My God. [image] Available at: <https://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/perry-my-gods-t07940> [Accessed 6 June 2020].