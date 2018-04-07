[Un] Balance : an exploration of movements and emotions through spatial experiences altering the balance of the body

As further explorations we will split in two different projects, one of us will take the way of mental health and movement (Elyne) and the other will develop a cybernetic system performer-environment-audience that will respond to these three level of interaction (Amanda).

In order to improve these projects, the following feedback was received during the Projects Faire on the 15th of March, 2018:

ASH KOOSHA:

-Suggested to research a bit more about blood distribution and how our nervous system works when we change our center of gravity.

-Also, about the physical orientation of the body and how we could unify the virtual and physical world using an haptic unified system.

-Use gravity as another sense.

FELIX FAIRE:

-Suggested to use Arduino/Kinect to detect the center of gravity of the body and then determine how the system will change according to this.

MARINA CASTAN:

-As Marina is a PHD student at the Royal College of Arts, she suggested to explore physical prototypes and explained us her interesting project in textile architecture based on the body movement. This gave us ideas about physical possibilities of the project.

CHRYSSA VARNA:

-Explained us about holograms and how could this system be integrated into a more tangible way in the physical world.

LUCA DELATORRE:

-Suggested us to use a weight sensor to check the balance and center of mass sensor.

IRINI PAPADIMITRIOU:

-Suggested us references such as André Boleslavsky, Nina Kov, Be another Lab and Frank Kolkman.

_____________________

Article by: Amanda Simó

Project by: Elyne Legarnisson + Amanda Simó

March, 2018